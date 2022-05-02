Great Lakes Bee Co. holds annual Bee Pick-Up

FREMONT, Mich. — Hundreds of bees are returning to Fremont, Michigan after spending the winter months in California and Georgia, working to pollinate out-of-state crops and flowers.

On Friday, May 6, Great Lakes Bee Co. welcomes their bees back to Michigan, where they will be providing local pollination services and helping to produce over 150,00 pounds of honey and beeswax.

Back in Michigan, the bees will be distributed around the region to pollinate crops such as apricots, sweet cherries, blueberries, and apples.

Great Lakes Bee Co will be hosting two “Bee Pick-Up" events, when regional beekeepers are invited to purchase bees, add to their colonies, and learn more about beekeeping.

“Bee Pick-Ups" will happen on May 7, when packaged bees, marked queen bees, and 9 framed nucs with bees will be available for pick-up, and on May 21, when 5 smaller nucs with bees will be available for pick-up. Nucs are the structures in which bees live and produce honey.

Additional demonstrations are scheduled for May 7’s event, covering topics such as smoker use and the introduction of new bees into existing colonies.

“Bee Pick-Ups" are held at Kropscott Farm.

To learn more about Great Lakes Bee Co., visit their website.