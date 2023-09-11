Grant School Board set to approve new contract for health center

GRANT, Mich. — A controversial health center at Grant Middle School will likely stay open.

A spokesperson for Family Health Care, who operates the clinic, told FOX 17 that the provider recently agreed to the terms of a proposed contract. The district’s board of education is expected to finalize the agreement at a meeting on Monday.

In June, four board members unexpectedly voted to close the center, which first opened in 2010.

They did not say why, but some parents have speculated that it is due to a mural inside the center that features LGBTQ+ imagery and other misinformation about the free care given to students.

The move led to backlash, including a recall petition that a community member filed last month.

“We’ve made significant progress with contract negotiations over the past week and have reached an agreement that we believe is mutually beneficial and allows us to continue to provide the same level of medical and behavioral health care services to the students in Grant,” said Alan Neushwander, spokesman for Family Health Care. “We are optimistic that the school board will approve the contract at tonight's meeting."

Monday's school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.

This is a developing story.

