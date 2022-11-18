Water supply emergency declared in Grant, residents asked to conserve water

GRANT, Mich. — Community members are advised to conserve water until further notice following an electrical problem in Grant.

Newaygo County Emergency Services says the problem arose at the city’s well house, precluding the city from pumping water.

We’re told the water supply inside the water tower is limited to maintain a certain amount of pressure in the system.

Until further notice, residents are asked not to wash clothes or dishes and to refrain from showering or bathing.

Workers are currently assessing the issue, county officials say.

