Grant man arrested for building homemade explosive devices

GRANT, Mich. — A Grant man has been arrested for building homemade explosive devices. He is 30-year-old Luke Isaac Terpstra.

According to the Grant Police Department, the department received the information about the explosive devices from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office on January 2. The devices had reportedly been partially dismantled and disabled. They had also been thrown into his trash receptacle.

The Michigan State Police bomb squad was then called for assistance. The devices were found in Terpstra’s trash receptacle.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office then arrested Terpstra, who indicated that he intended to attack a location outside of Michigan.

On January 4, Terpstra was arraigned in the 78th District Court. He was charged with one count of explosives – possession of bombs with unlawful intent. He received a $1 million cash bond.

Since it is an ongoing investigation, more charges against Terpstra are possible.

