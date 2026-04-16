Giant sinkhole swallows car on Parson Avenue in Newaygo County

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A giant sinkhole opened up on Parson Avenue in Garfield Township early Thursday morning, swallowing a car.

The single driver of the vehicle was uninjured and remained on the scene as the car was safely removed from the hole.

Jerry's Towing and Recovery A vehicle fell into a sinkhole on Parson Avenue in Newaygo County's Garfield Township on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Jerry's Towing responded to the rescue call before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Brent Baker of Jerry's Towing said the last time the company saw a sinkhole of this size was in 1986.

Baker said the sinkhole might be the most unique situation they are dealing with today, but crews are staying very busy with flooded roads and other submerged vehicles.

Jerry's Towing and Recovery A vehicle fell into a sinkhole on Parson Avenue in Newaygo County's Garfield Township on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Baker said the incident is a great reminder never to drive through large amounts of standing water because you might not know what is hiding underneath.

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