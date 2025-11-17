Gas leak prompts shelter in place order near Newaygo

NEWAYGO, Mich. — People living and working on the south end of the City of Newaygo have been warned to stay indoors because of a gas leak.

The warning, issued by the Newaygo County Emergency Managment office, said people should avoid the area of M-37 south of M-82. Natural gas is leaking in the area, per the release.

Anyone in the area has been told to shelter in place until further notice, avoid use of all open flames, and do not use any equipment.

People away from the leak were directed to avoid the area.

Details about the leak were not immediately available. The address provided for the leak is listed as a carpet business.

