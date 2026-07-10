Fremont man arrested for drunk driving with four children in his car

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A man from Fremont was arrested after investigators said a breathalyzer test showed he was more than four times the legal limit for alcohol in his blood. When deputies in Newaygo County pulled him over, four children were riding inside his car.

A witness initially reported the man to dispatchers after seeing him stop his vehicle in the middle of the road near North Baldwin Avenue and Baseline Road just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 9. The witness said the man was standing in the road and urinating, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the vehicle and took the man into custody. A field breathalyzer test yielded a Blood Alcohol Content more than four times the limit of .08% for drunk driving, per the sheriff's office.

Also inside the man's vehicle at the time deputies pulled him over were four children.

The 34-year-old was taken to jail and faces charges of operating while intoxicated, having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, and child endangerment. Investigators did not identify him because he was not been arraigned on those charges.

The sheriff's office reminded drivers that drunk driving is completely preventable. Anyone who gets behind the wheel after drinking or using drugs can have a life-altering impact on not just themselves, but others, said Sheriff Robert Mendham.

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