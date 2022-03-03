Fremont PD says man in custody after 2 people assaulted with knife

FREMONT, Mich. — City of Fremont police said the suspect connected to an assault Wednesday night is in custody.

“I was just so shaken up very badly, shaken up last night,” said Barbara Collins during an interview with FOX 17 on Thursday. “I didn’t hardly sleep.”

Police said on Wednesday around 7 p.m. a man broke into an apartment and assaulted the two people inside with a knife. The victims were then taken to the hospital. The suspect ran away.

“We heard this noise upstairs. We didn’t pay too much attention to them because it's always noisy,” James Collins said. “We didn’t hear no screaming or anything but the couple was stabbed upstairs.”

The Collins said they had their curtains closed at the time and the TV was on. However, they do remember when the ambulance arrived.

“What we heard, we kept hearing all this thumping like going downstairs, sounded like a herd of elephants, but it was when the ambulance people come to take them down.”

Thursday morning, police arrested the man at a home on Croswell Avenue near M-82, they said.

Loraine Thompson, who lives in the area, said she remembered seeing 6–10 cop cars in front of her home blocking off Croswell.

“Oh, a lot of police activity. It was all stationed off. We had police over there [and] state. We had county. We had a couple vehicles that had stopped,” Thompson recalled. “Some people. A lot of interaction. Ambulance was down there. I got a little nervous because I haven’t seen a lot of activity on this corner in a while.”

The man has not been arraigned yet by the Newaygo County Prosecutor’s Office. Also, police have not given an update on the condition of the victims.

Thompson said she remembered seeing a woman talk to police who dropped to her knees and then cried.

Thompson said her heart broke for the victims. She's shocked that all of this happened in their quiet community.

“I haven’t seen anything like that ever around here and I’ve been here since mid-summer,” she said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube