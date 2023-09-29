Fleeing subject detained outside Hesperia Middle School

HESPERIA, Mich. — School officials in Hesperia wrote to families informing them someone was taken into custody on school grounds Friday morning.

Hesperia Community Schools (HCS) says the person in question was in the middle school parking lot at around 8:30 a.m. trying to run from deputies.

We’re told a school resource officer helped Newaygo deputies arrest the individual near the weight room.

The person was not in possession of a firearm, according to HCS. There were no students or staff members involved.

The school district extends its gratitude to its school resource officer and the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office for acting quickly and decisively in bringing the situation to a swift conclusion.

