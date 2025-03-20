Ex-officer sentenced after pleading no contest to sexual assault of child

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A former police officer was sentenced for charges in connection to the sexual assault of a child.

Ryan Dornbos was sentenced to spend 10–40 years behind bars, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office. He will need to register as a sex offender upon release.

We’re told Dornbos pleaded no contest to first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC). Two other CSC charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Dornbos, a former officer in Big Rapids and Newaygo, was accused of sexually assaulting a minor multiple times between January 2018 and June 2023. The victim later informed an adult regarding the alleged incidents. Dornbos was placed on leave the next day.

