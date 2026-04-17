Evacuation orders remain in place along the Muskegon River

NEWAYGO, Mich — An evacuation order is in effect for the Muskegon River floodplain between Croton and Bridgeton.

Newaygo Emergency Services

The river is not expected to crest until Saturday, with more rain on the way Friday night. Experts say there are no structural issues with the Croton or Hardy dams, but there is currently too much water with nowhere to go.

Water levels at the Ed Henning County Park ramp have risen significantly compared to earlier this week.

WATCH: Neigbhors warned to stay out of floodwaters as evacuation order remains in place

Muskegon River evacuation order still in place

Newaygo Police are reminding people they are not allowed at city parks or on the Bridge Street bridge. Officers are instructing the public to stay off the railroad tracks and bridge, and to stop crossing barricades to take pictures of the flooded areas.

Crossing the barricades is considered trespassing and will be strictly enforced by law enforcement.

Muskegon People along Muskegon River from Croton to Bridgeton ordered to evacuate Zac Harmon

"We will post updates so there is no need for you to break the rules to get the same pictures," Newaygo Police said.

Signs and barricades are easy to see. Ignoring the barricades puts both the public and potential rescuers in danger.

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