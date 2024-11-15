Driver hurt, building heavily damaged after car hits Newaygo ice cream shop

NEWAYGO, Mich. — One person is hurt after a vehicle crashed into a Newaygo ice cream shop early Friday morning.

The crash happened at Tiny’s Tasty Treats before 2:45 a.m., according to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

We’re told a car headed south on M-37 when it hit the bridge’s divider, lost control and ran into the shop’s northwest corner.

Significant damages to the building were reported.

NCSO says the driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube