Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichiganNewaygo

Actions

Driver critically injured after head-on crash with semi in Newaygo County

Ensley Township crash involving semi
Michigan State Police
Ensley Township crash involving semi
Posted at 3:18 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 15:23:32-04

ENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person has been hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on crash involving a semi truck in Newaygo County on Friday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened near Locust Avenue on 120th Street in Ensley Township.

We’re told a westbound pickup truck crossed the centerline on 120th Street when it entered the semi’s path and hit it head-on.

Troopers say the pickup driver was removed from the car and taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the semi was unharmed.

120th Street is closed between Elm and Locust avenues while investigations take place, according to MSP.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered