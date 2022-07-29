Driver critically injured after head-on crash with semi in Newaygo County

ENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person has been hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on crash involving a semi truck in Newaygo County on Friday.
Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened near Locust Avenue on 120th Street in Ensley Township.
We’re told a westbound pickup truck crossed the centerline on 120th Street when it entered the semi’s path and hit it head-on.
Troopers say the pickup driver was removed from the car and taken to a nearby hospital.
The driver of the semi was unharmed.
120th Street is closed between Elm and Locust avenues while investigations take place, according to MSP.