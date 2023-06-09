Watch Now
Dispatch: M-37 closed, 8 hurt after Newaygo Co. crash

Posted at 6:26 PM, Jun 09, 2023
ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Emergency crews shut down part of M-37 in Newaygo County Friday evening after two minivans crashed.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says M-37 is closed between 128th and 136th in Ashland Township.

Newaygo County Central Dispatch tells FOX 17 that the call came in just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Dispatch says there are eight reported injuries— two people are seriously hurt, and six others have minor injuries.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to bring you updated information.

