Dispatch: M-37 closed, 8 hurt after Newaygo Co. crash

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Emergency crews shut down part of M-37 in Newaygo County Friday evening after two minivans crashed.
The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says M-37 is closed between 128th and 136th in Ashland Township.
Newaygo County Central Dispatch tells FOX 17 that the call came in just after 5 p.m. Friday.
Dispatch says there are eight reported injuries— two people are seriously hurt, and six others have minor injuries.
Investigators have not said what caused the crash.
