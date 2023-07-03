Deputies issue safety tips after dozens of tubers rescued from Muskegon River

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies in Newaygo County are asking the public to keep safety in top of mind after dozens of people were rescued from a local river across two weekends.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says roughly 50 people were rescued from the Muskegon River over the past two weeks, about 20 of whom required medical attention after getting stuck in trees.

While tubing can be a lot of fun, deputies say tragedy can strike at any time.

Keep the following safety tips in mind when hitting the water this summer:



Know your limits. Deputies note many people who were rescued could not swim.

Check the weather forecast. Stay home if there is a small chance of severe weather.

Refrain from tying tubes together; if one gets stuck in a tree, they all will.

Float down the middle of the river. Keep away from fallen trees along the edge.

Don’t drink alcohol.

Research the trip’s length. It may take hours to find an egress.

Those with questions about the Muskegon River are encouraged to connect with NCSO’s recreational supervisor by calling 231-689-7303.

