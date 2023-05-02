Chronic wasting disease found in Newaygo County deer

LANSING, Mich. — Chronic wasting disease (CWD) was detected in a white-tailed deer on a Newaygo County farm.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD) says the case of CWD was diagnosed amid routine testing.

“Limiting the spread and impact of CWD on Michigan’s farmed cervid herds hinges on the ability to detect the disease early and respond promptly,” says Dr. Nora Wineland, state veterinarian. “While regular CWD surveillance testing is central to accomplishing this goal, MDARD’s continued partnership with herd owners, hunters, and other state and federal partners is also crucial to effectively managing this disease. Ensuring the health of Michigan’s farmed cervid population is a team effort.”

CWD is a neurological disease that can prove fatal in a variety of cervid species (e.g. deer, moose, elk, etc.). It can spread between animals and through their environment, according to MDARD.

Experts say infected animals can seem healthy for months or years until they engage in unusual behaviors and display ongoing weight loss and physical ineptitude.

CWD has been detected throughout 11 Michigan counties since its initial discovery in May 2015, MDARD tells us.

While no cases have been found in humans, the public is urged to refrain from eating animals that have been infected with CWD.

