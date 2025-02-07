Building at Dan’s Excavating in Grant left in ruins after fire

GRANT, Mich. — A storage building at Dan's Excavating in Grant was destroyed by fire Thursday night, but the owner says quick action by firefighters prevented further damage.

Spencer Tellkamp, owner of Dan's Excavating, saw flames coming from the roof of the building.

"Noticed a flash and drove along this side of the building and saw the west end had some flames coming out of the roof," Tellkamp said.

Within 15 minutes, the entire building was engulfed. Eighteen fire departments responded to the scene, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

"They got a boom sprayer set up on one side and had a bunch of guys keeping the other building sprayed down and cool and throwing water up on the roof and still fighting the fire to keep that contained," Tellkamp explained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building and equipment inside are a total loss, but Tellkamp said most of the company's equipment was stored elsewhere.

"This was one building out of five we have here on campus, and the majority of our equipment was not in there," he said.

Despite the setback, Dan's Excavating opened for business the following morning. Tellkamp remains optimistic, stating, "As bad as this may seem there, there's always somebody that's worse off than you are. So, keeping perspective on what you have to be grateful for, this could have been a whole lot worse for us than what it was, and we're going to keep pressing."

The company expects to continue servicing customers as planned.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

