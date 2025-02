GRANT, Mich. — Multiple departments are responding to a business fire in Grant Thursday evening.

The fire broke out at a commercial facility housing an excavation company on 120th Street, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

Deputies say response includes agencies from outside the county.

We’re told the building is engulfed in flames.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube