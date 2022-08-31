Algae bloom found in Hess Lake

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Harmful Algal Bloom Reports has announced that an algae bloom has been found in Hess Lake in Newaygo County.

Blue-green algae, which is called cyanobacteria, is a natural part of lakes, rivers, and ponds. Some species of the algae can produce cyanotoxins, which are toxins that can make humans and animals sick. Depending on the conditions, the algae can rapidly increase to form harmful algal blooms (HABs). It is not unusual for cyanobacteria and their toxins to be detected during the summer or fall. People should avoid contact with water in any affected areas, as well as keep children and pets out of the water.

Once cyanotoxins are detected in a body of water, individuals should remain cautious about contact with algal blooms on the lake. This is because the amount of toxins and location of the bloom can change over time. However, it is common for the harmful algal bloom and their toxins to be localized or present in a small area. It is also common for toxins to only be present in areas with visible cyanobacteria. This means that individuals can still swim and do other activities in the body of water while avoiding areas where they see water with scums or mats. The scums or mats are described as looking like spilled paint, pea soup, or having colored streaks.

Symptoms of contact with a harmful algal bloom include:



Rashes, hives, or skin blisters

Runny eyes and noses

Asthma-like symptoms

Symptoms of swallowing water with harmful algal bloom include:



Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Weakness

Numbness

Headaches

Dizziness

Difficulty breathing

Anyone experiencing symptoms should talk to their health care provider or contact Poison Control at 800-222-1222 about relieving symptoms. Illnesses can be reported to MDHHS by calling 800-648-6942. If symptoms are severe, the individual should get emergency medical attention as soon as possible. If a pet or livestock animal becomes sick after contact with water that had a harmful algal bloom, a veterinarian should be contacted immediately.

Suspicious looking algae can be reported to EGLE by emailing pictures to AlgaeBloom@Michigan.gov or calling the Environmental Assistance Center at 1-800-662-9276. More information on harmful algal blooms can be found on the Michigan.gov website. A map with HABs locations can be found here.

