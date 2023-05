EVERETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of M-20 is closed to traffic following a crash in Everett Township on Thursday.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says the crash happened at Poplar Avenue.

Deputies advise the public to seek an alternate route while crews respond.

AeroMed has been summoned to assist, according to NCSO.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

