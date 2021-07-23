18-year-old White Cloud woman dies after pickup truck crashes into tree

EVERETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after deputies say she crashed her truck into a tree in Newaygo County.

The deadly crash happened Thursday shortly before 5 p.m. on E. 8th St. near S. Thornapple Ave. in Everett Township.

Newaygo County deputies say the 18-year-old from White Cloud was driving a pickup truck on E. 8th St. when the truck crossed over the center line and hit a tree.

The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the pickup truck, a 14-year-old girl from Indiana, was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the truck to cross the center line and crash.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

