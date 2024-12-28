1 killed & 1 injured in Newaygo County crash overnight

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A man died and a woman was hurt in a one-vehicle crash late Friday night in Bridgeton Township.

At 11:14 p.m. Friday, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident near South Orchard Avenue and West 120th Street. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered the vehicle's driver — a 53-year-old maln from Grant — dead at the scene. A passenger, a 48-year-old woman from Grant, was transported to Gerber Memorial Hospital in Fremont where no condition report was available Saturday.

Deputies said the investigation suggests that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The Michigan State Police, the Grant Fire Department, Life EMS, Newaygo County Central Dispatch, and Jerry’s Towing assisted at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.

