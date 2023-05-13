1 hospitalized, 2 arrested after Newaygo Co. hit-and-run

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that hospitalized an elderly man and landed two people behind bars.

Deputies responded to reports of a crash on S. Bagley Avenue near 128th Street in Ashland Township just after 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The investigation showed a pickup truck was driving north on Bagley when the driver lost control, went off the road and hit an 85-year-old man who was on a four-wheeler.

The 85-year-old man, who is from Grant, was taken to the hospital. We are working to figure out his condition.

Deputies searched the area and found the pickup crashed in the woods and abandoned.

The sheriff’s office brought in several K9 units that found a 50-year-old man from Grant hiding in the woods.

He told deputies that he had been driving the pickup when it crashed, and they arrested him.

Deputies also found a 38-year-old woman from Grand Rapids who was a passenger in the pickup at the time of the crash.

She was taken to jail for an outstanding warrant.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube