New video, photos in Whitmer kidnapping plot released

Images and video give a new look inside the investigation against the defendants who are accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A video allegedly shows Barry Croft Jr. training with a semi-automatic assault rifle in Wisconsin. It's part of a handful of evidence used in Croft's detention hearing, where the judge ruled that he remain in custody without bond until his trial in October.

Images of Croft were also released after a coalition of media outlets – including FOX 17's parent company Scripps – petitioned the court for its release.

One image shows Croft with a "We The People" tattoo propping up a Boogaloo flag, another holding a tactical shotgun, and another of Croft's modified rifle.

“If I’m the prosecutor, I’m submitting the photographs because I’m saying, Look judge, this guy is dangerous,” said former U.S. Prosecutor Anjeli Prasad. "Look at his guns. Look at his video. Look at his text messages. Now, the defense attorney in me is going to say, Wait, hold on a minute, the photographs are a bit silly. The reality of our world is people enjoy their guns, and they post videos and pictures of their guns every day, and that is not a crime.”

“The detention hearing occurred several months ago before we had an opportunity to investigate the government’s claims," an attorney for Croft told FOX 17 sister station WXYZ: "We are looking forward to presenting all of the facts to a jury this fall.”

Croft, of Deleware, faces multiple charges, including kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Prosecutors assert that Croft was one of the ringleaders in the plot against the governor. He's one of five who are awaiting trial.

