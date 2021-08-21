New troopers assigned to West Michigan MSP posts

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Police graduated a new class of 57 recruits Friday and assigned them to posts around the state.

Fifteen of them received assignments to West Michigan posts. In addition, two others hailing from West Michigan were assigned to other posts statewide.

A total of 57 of the 75 prospective troopers graduated from the 139th Trooper Recruit School in Lansing on Friday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the featured speaker.

“Public service is a noble calling and I’m proud of the 57 graduates who join the ranks of the Michigan State Police today to begin serving the people of Michigan,” said Whitmer. “The Michigan State Police is one of the premier law enforcement agencies in our country, and I want every trooper to know that as a former prosecutor, I got your back and I recognize and appreciate the sacrifices you make to keep us safe.”

Troopers assigned to West Michigan posts included the following:

*Trooper Carson Crook of Allendale, assigned to the Grand Rapids Post.

*Trooper Ryan Doyle of Marne, assigned to the Grand Rapids Post.

*Trooper Chad Hopkins of Jenison, assigned to the Grand Rapids Post.

* Trooper Jesse Kidner of Muskegon, assigned to the Hart Post.

*Trooper Kyle Bost of Clarksville, assigned to the Lakeview Post.

*Trooper Michael Clark II of Hemlock, assigned to the Lakeview Post.

*Trooper Hannah MacMillen of Sidney, assigned to the Lakeview Post.

*Trooper Travis Rogers of Blanchard, assigned to the Lakeview Post.

*Trooper Timothy Daniels of Adrian, assigned to the Paw Paw Post.

*Trooper Joshua Doan of Paw Paw, assigned to the Paw Paw Post.

*Trooper Derek Reynolds of Sterling Heights, assigned to the Paw Paw Post.

*Trooper Stephanie Clark of Rockford, assigned to the Wayland Post.

*Trooper Christian Contreras of Sturgis, assigned to the Wayland Post.

*Trooper Maxwell Taylor of Holland, assigned to the Wayland Post.

*Trooper Cody Tucker of Alpena, assigned to the Wayland Post.

Other troopers with West Michigan ties included:

* Trooper Jonathan Cook of Hastings, assigned to the Lansing Post.

*Trooper Christopher Scott of Kentwood, assigned to the Niles Post.