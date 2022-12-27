New Soo lock reauthorized at $3.2B

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — The new Soo lock in Northern Michigan has been reauthorized at more than $3.2 billion under the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA).

Authorization determines the amount of money programs and agencies may obtain and how that money should be spent, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

We’re told authorization helps uphold projects’ eligibility for structured funding.

“With continued funding, the remaining construction work, valued at $794.5 million, could be awarded over the next three years,” says Deputy District Engineer Kevin McDaniels, “allowing the project to stay on schedule and be completed in 2030.”

The U.S. Army Corps tells us the spending limit was expected to surpass the previous limit following a series of cost increases and labor shortages over the last four years.

The authorized amount was previously set at $922 million in 2018, officials say.

Visit the U.S. Army Corps's website for more information.

