New road projects this week include US-31 reconstruction in Holland

Michigan Department of Transportation
Posted at 9:41 AM, Mar 22, 2022
HOLLAND, Mich. — The reconstruction of US-31 between I-196 and Central Avenue begins this week, the largest of the road construction projects to begin this week. But the most significant backups are expected from a simple lane closure on US-131 in Grand Rapids.

Map 131 LC Leonard-Ann.png

Grand Rapids

  • US-131 northbound and southbound left lane closed between Leonard and Ann streets. 
  • Through the evening of April 14. 
Map 31 NB closure at 196.png

Ottawa County

  • US-31 northbound closed from the split from I-196 to Central Avenue 
  • Now through November 
  • Detour: Continue on I-196 north and exit at M-40 Lincoln Road, north on M-40 to US-31. 
  • US-31 southbound will be closed this week through Friday. 
  • Washington Avenue northbound closed at Regent Boulevard, south of US-31, through October. 
Map 131 Casino Ramp Closure.png

Allegan County

  • US-131 northbound lane closure from 124th Avenue Shelbyville exit to 135th Avenue Wayland exit. 
  • Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, March 23-24. 
Map Parkview closed.png

Kalamazoo

  • Parkview Avenue reconstruction 
  • Phase 1: Parkview Avenue closed between Knox and Madison streets. 
  • Through early April 
  • Phase 2: Parview Avenue westbound closed between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive. Eastbound traffic maintained. Through October. 
  • Detour uses Oakland Drive, Howard Street, Stadium Drive, and Drake Road.
94 LC M51.png

Van Buren County

  • I-94 road work east and west of M-51. 
  • Most lane closures expected at night. 
  • Intermittent ramp closures for rebuilding the ramps at M-51 
  • Through July 22. 

