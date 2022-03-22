New road projects this week include US-31 reconstruction in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — The reconstruction of US-31 between I-196 and Central Avenue begins this week, the largest of the road construction projects to begin this week. But the most significant backups are expected from a simple lane closure on US-131 in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids

US-131 northbound and southbound left lane closed between Leonard and Ann streets.

Through the evening of April 14.

Ottawa County

US-31 northbound closed from the split from I-196 to Central Avenue

Now through November

Detour: Continue on I-196 north and exit at M-40 Lincoln Road, north on M-40 to US-31.

US-31 southbound will be closed this week through Friday.

Washington Avenue northbound closed at Regent Boulevard, south of US-31, through October.

Allegan County

US-131 northbound lane closure from 124th Avenue Shelbyville exit to 135th Avenue Wayland exit.

Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, March 23-24.

Kalamazoo

Parkview Avenue reconstruction

Phase 1: Parkview Avenue closed between Knox and Madison streets.

Through early April

Phase 2: Parview Avenue westbound closed between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive. Eastbound traffic maintained. Through October.

Detour uses Oakland Drive, Howard Street, Stadium Drive, and Drake Road.

Van Buren County

I-94 road work east and west of M-51.

Most lane closures expected at night.

Intermittent ramp closures for rebuilding the ramps at M-51

Through July 22.