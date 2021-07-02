New road projects kick off middle of construction season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Road projects during Michigan’s construction season is scheduled in three phases: April 1 to July 4, July 4 to Labor Day, and Labor Day to Thanksgiving. Tuesday, July 6, marks the beginning of the middle third of the season.
All project schedules are subject to change:
Kent County
Fulton Street
- Fulton Street closed east of Fuller Avenue between Benjamin and Wallinwood avenues.
- Tuesday July 6, 8 a.m., through November 12.
- Water main work.
- Detour: Michigan Street.
Fuller Avenue
- Fuller Avenue closed between I-196 and Michigan Street.
- Tuesday, July 6, 7 a.m., through Saturday, July 10.
- Urgent repairs.
- Detour: College Avenue.
Hall Street
- Hall Street closed from east of Kalamazoo Avenue to the East Grand Rapids city line.
- Intersection of Hall Street and Fuller Avenue closed.
- Tuesday, July 6, 7 a.m., through August 20.
- Hall Street already has been closed between Fuller Avenue and East Grand Rapids.
US-131
- Market Avenue ramp to US-131 northbound closed.
- Tuesday, July 6, 7 a.m., through August 20.
- The exit ramp from US-131 southbound to Market Avenue is already closed and will remain closed.
- The utility project on Market Avenue will expand on July 6 and will then be on Market Avenue between Barlett Street south of I-196 to Weston Street north of I-196.
Ottawa County
Quincy Street
- Quincy Street closed between 120th Avenue and 96th Avenue
- Tuesday, July 6, through July 30.
- Culvert replacement and resurfacing.
- Detour: Riley Street
Kalamazoo County
I-94
- Ramp from I-94 eastbound to Sprinkle Road closed.
- Tuesday, July 6, through August 15.
- Part of the widening project on I-94 between Sprinkle Road and Lovers Lane.
- Detour: South on US-131, east on Centre Avenue to Sprinkle Road.
Ionia County
I-96
- I-96 eastbound and westbound lane closures between the Kent/Ionia county line and the Saranac Rest Area at Mile 63.
- Tuesday, July 6, 6 a.m., to Thursday, July 8, 6 p.m.
- The ramps at Nash Highway will be closed at various times on Tuesday, July 6.
Allegan County
M-89
- M-89 under flag control in construction between 58th and 56th streets in Fennville.
- Tuesday, July 6, through July 23.
- Daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Continuation of a project that had M-89 closed for several weeks.
Not all planned changes in construction fit neatly into the three-month model. The current configuration of the project on I-196 between Fuller Avenue and I-96 is, as of this writing, scheduled to change July 23.