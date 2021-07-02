Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

New road projects kick off middle of construction season

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
Road closed barriers.JPG
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 11:46:51-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Road projects during Michigan’s construction season is scheduled in three phases: April 1 to July 4, July 4 to Labor Day, and Labor Day to Thanksgiving. Tuesday, July 6, marks the beginning of the middle third of the season.

All project schedules are subject to change:

Kent County

Fulton Street

  • Fulton Street closed east of Fuller Avenue between Benjamin and Wallinwood avenues.
  • Tuesday July 6, 8 a.m., through November 12.
  • Water main work.
  • Detour: Michigan Street.

Fuller Avenue

  • Fuller Avenue closed between I-196 and Michigan Street.
  • Tuesday, July 6, 7 a.m., through Saturday, July 10.
  • Urgent repairs.
  • Detour: College Avenue.

Hall Street

  • Hall Street closed from east of Kalamazoo Avenue to the East Grand Rapids city line.
  • Intersection of Hall Street and Fuller Avenue closed.
  • Tuesday, July 6, 7 a.m., through August 20.
  • Hall Street already has been closed between Fuller Avenue and East Grand Rapids.

US-131

  • Market Avenue ramp to US-131 northbound closed.
  • Tuesday, July 6, 7 a.m., through August 20.
  • The exit ramp from US-131 southbound to Market Avenue is already closed and will remain closed.
  • The utility project on Market Avenue will expand on July 6 and will then be on Market Avenue between Barlett Street south of I-196 to Weston Street north of I-196.

Ottawa County

Quincy Street

  • Quincy Street closed between 120th Avenue and 96th Avenue
  • Tuesday, July 6, through July 30.
  • Culvert replacement and resurfacing.
  • Detour: Riley Street

Kalamazoo County

I-94

  • Ramp from I-94 eastbound to Sprinkle Road closed.
  • Tuesday, July 6, through August 15.
  • Part of the widening project on I-94 between Sprinkle Road and Lovers Lane.
  • Detour: South on US-131, east on Centre Avenue to Sprinkle Road.

Ionia County

I-96

  • I-96 eastbound and westbound lane closures between the Kent/Ionia county line and the Saranac Rest Area at Mile 63.
  • Tuesday, July 6, 6 a.m., to Thursday, July 8, 6 p.m.
  • The ramps at Nash Highway will be closed at various times on Tuesday, July 6.

Allegan County

M-89

  • M-89 under flag control in construction between 58th and 56th streets in Fennville.
  • Tuesday, July 6, through July 23.
  • Daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Continuation of a project that had M-89 closed for several weeks.

Not all planned changes in construction fit neatly into the three-month model. The current configuration of the project on I-196 between Fuller Avenue and I-96 is, as of this writing, scheduled to change July 23.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time