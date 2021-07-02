New road projects kick off middle of construction season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Road projects during Michigan’s construction season is scheduled in three phases: April 1 to July 4, July 4 to Labor Day, and Labor Day to Thanksgiving. Tuesday, July 6, marks the beginning of the middle third of the season.

All project schedules are subject to change:

Kent County

Fulton Street

Fulton Street closed east of Fuller Avenue between Benjamin and Wallinwood avenues.

Tuesday July 6, 8 a.m., through November 12.

Water main work.

Detour: Michigan Street.

Fuller Avenue

Fuller Avenue closed between I-196 and Michigan Street.

Tuesday, July 6, 7 a.m., through Saturday, July 10.

Urgent repairs.

Detour: College Avenue.

Hall Street

Hall Street closed from east of Kalamazoo Avenue to the East Grand Rapids city line.

Intersection of Hall Street and Fuller Avenue closed.

Tuesday, July 6, 7 a.m., through August 20.

Hall Street already has been closed between Fuller Avenue and East Grand Rapids.

US-131

Market Avenue ramp to US-131 northbound closed.

Tuesday, July 6, 7 a.m., through August 20.

The exit ramp from US-131 southbound to Market Avenue is already closed and will remain closed.

The utility project on Market Avenue will expand on July 6 and will then be on Market Avenue between Barlett Street south of I-196 to Weston Street north of I-196.

Ottawa County

Quincy Street

Quincy Street closed between 120th Avenue and 96th Avenue

Tuesday, July 6, through July 30.

Culvert replacement and resurfacing.

Detour: Riley Street

Kalamazoo County

I-94

Ramp from I-94 eastbound to Sprinkle Road closed.

Tuesday, July 6, through August 15.

Part of the widening project on I-94 between Sprinkle Road and Lovers Lane.

Detour: South on US-131, east on Centre Avenue to Sprinkle Road.

Ionia County

I-96

I-96 eastbound and westbound lane closures between the Kent/Ionia county line and the Saranac Rest Area at Mile 63.

Tuesday, July 6, 6 a.m., to Thursday, July 8, 6 p.m.

The ramps at Nash Highway will be closed at various times on Tuesday, July 6.

Allegan County

M-89

M-89 under flag control in construction between 58th and 56th streets in Fennville.

Tuesday, July 6, through July 23.

Daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Continuation of a project that had M-89 closed for several weeks.

Not all planned changes in construction fit neatly into the three-month model. The current configuration of the project on I-196 between Fuller Avenue and I-96 is, as of this writing, scheduled to change July 23.

