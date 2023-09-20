New report says that Michigan has more than 120,000 clean energy jobs

DETROIT, Mich. — On Tuesday, Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist joined business leaders in Detroit to go over the 2023 Clean Jobs Report.

According to the report, Michigan now has more than 120,000 clean jobs, which is an increase of over 5,000 from last year.

The report also said that clean transportation jobs grew 14%.

Although most clean energy businesses employ less than 20 people, Gilchrist says that the impact they have is massive.

“They’re being created companies, due to entrepreneurs who are just ready to get their hands dirty, ready to make sure that people have access to their place in this greening economy,” said Gilchrist.

Gilchrist also said that he and Governor Gretchen Whitmer believe that clean jobs will attract people to Michigan and create economic vitality.

