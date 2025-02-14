New legislation would add 'baby drop boxes' for safe, anonymous surrenders

LANSING, Mich. — “Baby drop boxes” may soon be an option for parents wanting to surrender their babies anonymously.

Michigan representatives proposed bipartisan legislation that would expand the state’s Safe Delivery Law.

Currently, parents are allowed to hand over their children to workers in police departments, fire stations and hospitals. Calling 911 is also an option.

If the new legislation passes, temperature-controlled boxes would be set up at the above locations. The boxes would send a notification to first responders after babies are left inside.

Some safeguards would include keeping boxes locked when there are no workers present, along with monthly inspections.

Similar bills were introduced previously but had never been signed into law.

The bill package has been forwarded to the House Families and Veterans Committee for consideration.

