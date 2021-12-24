Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

New federal judge for Michigan sworn into office

items.[0].image.alt
AP
judge gavel
Posted at 12:26 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 12:26:23-05

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s newest federal judge has been sworn into office just days after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Shalina Kumar, took the judicial oath during a Thursday ceremony at the federal courthouse in Detroit.

Kumar is a former Oakland County Circuit Court chief judge.

Her father is from India and she is the first person of South Asian descent to be nominated for a federal judgeship in Michigan.

Kumar said in a statement that she was deeply humbled by the faith and trust President Joe Biden and senators had given her.

Kumar will be based at the U.S. Courthouse in Flint.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time