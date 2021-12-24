New federal judge for Michigan sworn into office

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s newest federal judge has been sworn into office just days after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Shalina Kumar, took the judicial oath during a Thursday ceremony at the federal courthouse in Detroit.

Kumar is a former Oakland County Circuit Court chief judge.

Her father is from India and she is the first person of South Asian descent to be nominated for a federal judgeship in Michigan.

Kumar said in a statement that she was deeply humbled by the faith and trust President Joe Biden and senators had given her.

Kumar will be based at the U.S. Courthouse in Flint.