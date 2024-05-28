New details in Lansing Memorial Day mass shooting

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police are providing an update on the mass shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Memorial Day.

Detectives say 7 people were shot at the Lansing Shuffle, a restaurant that offers space for large parties. Shuffle sits near the Lansing Center on the Grand River. 1 of the victims, a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that a large group of people were gathered in the area around 3 a.m. when the shooting happened.

We’re told that the victims’ ages range from 15 to 20 years old.

No arrests have been made and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

If you know anything about this investigation you’re being asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 extension 5, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube