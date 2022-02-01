New details emerge in evidence against accused Oxford High School shooter

OXFORD, Mich. — New details have come to light regarding evidence against 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, the accused Oxford High School shooter.

In a letter sent to Crumbley’s defense team, prosecutors reference a 128GB flash drive loaded with hundreds of documents.

The contents of those documents reportedly include the shooting victims’ medical records, photos of their clothes, a photo depicting the suspect’s loaded firearm, and photos showing the high school’s interior taken not long after the shooting.

The prosecutors’ letter is being used as evidence in a civil lawsuit.

Metro Detroit Attorney Geoffrey Fieger is suing on the Franz familiy’s behalf, whose daughters survived the deadly shooting. The suit names the district and a number of school officials, claiming they failed to address warning signs before the shooting took place.

