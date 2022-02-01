Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

New details emerge in evidence against accused Oxford High School shooter

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Oxford High School is shown in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, where authorities say a student opened fire at the school. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Oxford High School
Posted at 1:16 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 13:16:01-05

OXFORD, Mich. — New details have come to light regarding evidence against 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, the accused Oxford High School shooter.

In a letter sent to Crumbley’s defense team, prosecutors reference a 128GB flash drive loaded with hundreds of documents.

The contents of those documents reportedly include the shooting victims’ medical records, photos of their clothes, a photo depicting the suspect’s loaded firearm, and photos showing the high school’s interior taken not long after the shooting.

The prosecutors’ letter is being used as evidence in a civil lawsuit.

Metro Detroit Attorney Geoffrey Fieger is suing on the Franz familiy’s behalf, whose daughters survived the deadly shooting. The suit names the district and a number of school officials, claiming they failed to address warning signs before the shooting took place.

READ MORE: 'They knew he was a homicidal threat': $100M lawsuits filed on behalf of Oxford shooting survivors

RELATED: Oxford High School students to return to building for first time since deadly shooting

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News