New ballot initiative looks to repeal recently passed climate legislation.

MICHIGAN (WXMI) — A new ballot initiative hopes to restore local control over renewable energy projects in Michigan.

On Friday, the bipartisan group “Citizens for Local Choice” submitted an initiative petition to the state’s Bureau of Elections.

It looks to repeal Public Act 233, a law passed last fall that allows energy providers to submit a permitting application for large-scale wind or solar projects with the Michigan Public Service Commission if a municipality fails to approve or deny their application within a timely manner, if their application meets the requirements of the law but a municipality denies it, or if a municipality’s zoning process is stricter than the standards outlined in the law.

At the time, the Democratic-led legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said it would streamline the permit process for renewable energy projects and help Michigan reach its climate goals but opponents argued it takes away power from local communities.

“It’s like yanking the rug under all of our communities, whether it’s urban or rural,” said MJ Ernst, who lives in White River Township in Muskegon County. “We have zoning laws for a reason.”

Ernst supports the ballot initiative. She says residents of an area and their elected officials should be able to give input on a project’s size, sound levels, and other standards as well as vet the energy providers.

“We're not a township that says, ‘Absolutely no solar whatsoever, we don't want to hear it, we're not going to discuss it, we want rolling hills, we want whatever,’” said Ernst. “That's not what it's about. What it's about, is protecting communities.”

She added, “We support Michigan's plans for an alternative energy future, we just don't support the way they're doing it. It's wrong.”

Melissa Lorenz also lives in White River Township and supports the petition.

Specifically, she worries over the setback requirements for solar energy facilities, which include 300 feet from the nearest point on the outer wall of an occupied community building and dwellings on nonparticipating properties or 50 feet from the nearest shared property line on nonparticipating parties.

“There can't be a one size fits all for these sorts of things and with the law that is now been put in,” said Lorenz. “It becomes a one size fits all. The setbacks are very minimal, the protections are very minimal, and it does not take into account any community's nuances and specific layouts.”

The initiative petition needs approval from the state’s Board of Canvassers, which “Citizens for Local Choice” expects within 30 days. Following that, the group will be granted 180 days to gather and file 356,958 valid signatures from registered voters.

To ensure placement on the November 2024 ballot, signatures must be submitted by May 29. If not, the initiative will proceed to the November 2026 ballot.

“We have to integrate this, we have to limit so to speak the amount that goes into our community so that it doesn't destroy the whole community,” said Lorenz.

“We elected them [our zoning boards] to make decisions for us,” said Ernst. “We're not electing the people that are making the decisions for us on the Michigan board.”

