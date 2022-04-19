Nessel requests more transparency from Oxford school board, renews offer to investigate

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued a letter asking the Oxford Board of Education to offer more transparency after receiving feedback from the Oxford community on the Oxford High School shooting.

“Though there were a wide array of opinions expressed, the overwhelming concern shared by all in attendance was a deep desire to learn more about what happened,” the letter reads. “To put it plainly, the families you serve want transparency and – as board members – you have an obligation to provide it.”

Nessel also writes she is renewing her proposal to conduct an independent investigation of the shooting that took place on Nov. 30, 2021, requesting an answer by May 20.

“The costs of the investigation will be borne solely by my office and the investigation will be conducted in such a manner as not to interfere with the ongoing criminal proceedings being handled by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office,” Nessel writes.

Read the full letter here:

Ltr.Oxford.Bd.Ed.4.19.22_751181_7 by WXMI on Scribd

