Nessel raises awareness for $4.9B in unpaid child support in Michigan

Posted at 11:01 AM, Aug 03, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — August is Child Support Awareness Month.

To mark the occasion, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took to social media Wednesday explaining the dire need for child support within the state.

Nessel says children within the state are owed $4.9 billion in unpaid support.

Custodial parents are encouraged to file a complaint with Nessel’s office if they believe they are owed substantial amounts in child support.

