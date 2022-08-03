Nessel raises awareness for $4.9B in unpaid child support in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — August is Child Support Awareness Month.

To mark the occasion, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took to social media Wednesday explaining the dire need for child support within the state.

In Michigan, unpaid child support continues to be a major socio-economic problem with more than $4.9 billion in support owed to Michigan children. Custodial parents who are owed significant back child support can file a complaint with the AG’s office at: https://t.co/S7Bjtox2AX pic.twitter.com/ANMR8EpD00 — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) August 3, 2022

Nessel says children within the state are owed $4.9 billion in unpaid support.

Custodial parents are encouraged to file a complaint with Nessel’s office if they believe they are owed substantial amounts in child support.

