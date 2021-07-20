Nessel, Hertel warn Michigan residents of food assistance scam

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel are warning residents of a scam targeting those on Michigan’s Food Assistance Program.

We’re told an individual received a text message from the Chicago area claiming the recipient was eligible for “food stamps,” which the state says is an outdated term that they do not use.

The attorney general’s office explains that the MDHHS does not send notifications regarding benefits via text.

“It’s so important for people to recognize a scam like this and avoid giving out personal information that can then be used to steal their identity,” says Nessel. “Bad actors are always looking for new ways to take advantage of unsuspecting Michiganders. That’s why our Consumer Protection team remains committed to educating people on these types of scams.”

Nessel’s office says it’s also important not to click on suspicious links or provide personal information in response to these messages. They also advise not to assume a message is legitimate due to the sender’s area code, noting the number could be “spoofed” to resemble a local area code.

Those wishing to report spam or suspicious texts may file a complaint with the FCC or the Department of Attorney General.

Click here for other resources.

Click here to apply for the state's Food Assistance Program.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube