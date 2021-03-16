Menu

Nessel declines GOP request to probe nursing home deaths

David Eggert/AP
FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, two notorious conservative operatives were charged Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 with felonies in connection with false robocalls that aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from voting by mail, Michigan's attorney general announced. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)
Posted at 8:22 AM, Mar 16, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has declined Republicans’ request to investigate whether nursing home orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led to COVID-19 deaths or if related data is inaccurate, citing a lack of evidence that any law was violated.

There are allegations that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration falsified figures to downplay deaths in nursing homes.

Nessel says the situation in Michigan is “completely different" because Whitmer's office complied with a Department of Justice request for information.

She says she will not abuse her office's investigatory powers to “launch a political attack” on any state official.

