Nature Conservancy announces acquisition of 10K acres in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula 

(WXYZ) — The Nature Conservancy, a global conservation organization, announced Monday that it has acquired 10,000 acres in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The land, which is known as the Slate River Timberlands in the Micigamme Highlands area, is home to towering hemlock trees and free-flowing rivers.

It was reportedly owned by the same family for nearly 60 years prior to the acquisition.

“We are thrilled that we were able to acquire the Slate River Timberlands,” said Helen Taylor, state director in Michigan for TNC, in a press release. “Our science has identified this area as some of the most resilient land in Michigan, meaning it can sustain natural diversity in the face of a changing climate. Opportunities to conserve such large areas of intact, mature forest lands don’t come along every day. It’s one of many important steps toward a healthy, thriving future for U.P. forests and the communities that depend on them.”

The Nature Conservancy says it plans to conserve and protect the land while continuing the careful management of forest resources.