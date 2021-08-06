Natural Way Cheese recalls all varieties of cheese products for inadequate pasteurization

LANSING/CLARE, Mich. — Natural Way Cheese has recalled all of its cheese products made between June 2 and Aug. 2 of this year for insufficient pasteurization, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development.

We’re told the recall was made out of an abundance of caution and that no illnesses were reported.

Affected products concern all varieties of cheese and cheese curds, and are marked with “Natural Way Cheese 26-610” on package labels, MDARD explains.

The date of production can be discerned by the middle six numbers of the lot code, according to MDARD, with 12 070321 13 provided as an example of a product whose production date was July 3, 2021.

We’re told retailers and distributors should remove affected products from shelves and return them to the manufacturer. Consumers are advised not to eat the affected products and should instead throw them away or return them in exchange for a refund.

Those with questions are asked to call Natural Way Cheese at 989-386-9123.

