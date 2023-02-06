Multiple Michigan state parks and campground to temporarily close for improvements

Multiple locations throughout Michigan’s state parks and recreation system will temporarily close this summer and fall for improvements.

The improvements include road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, and new toilet and shower buildings.

The improvements were made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds was made available to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources last March to address critical needs in state parks and trails, as well as build a new state park in Flint. The funds must be committed to a project by December 31, 2024 and spent on that project by December 31, 2026.

“It wasn’t more than a few years ago that we were trying to identify nearly $300 million in funds to assess a backlog of state park infrastructure needs,” said DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson. “Today, we have the great fortune of administering a once-in-a-lifetime investment of $250 million over three years, allowing us to deliver tangible improvements at these outdoor spaces that people love and return to, season after season.”

A list of the West Michigan parks affected can be found below:



Fort Custer Recreation Area’s modern campground sites: due to an underground wiring issue, electrical service is unavailable into the 2023 season on campsites 64, 66, 68, 70, 72, 74, 76, 78, 82, and 84. As a result, rates are reduced to semi-modern rates. Generators are not permitted due to the proximity of other campsites.

Hoffmaster State Park: temporary closures in place spring/summer 2023 due to planned park enhancement project to replace water and sewer lines, renovate/replace day-use toilet facilities, renovate the Gillette Visitor Center, and reconstruct park and campground roads. The day-use road, organizational campground and visitor center will tentatively close April 1 through July 2023. The campground will tentatively close July 7 through the remainder of the 2023 season.

Kal-Haven Trail State Park: A one-mile section along the Kal-Haven Trail State Park (Snowmobile Trail LP 58) between 53 rd and 51 ½ streets near Grand Junction can’t be groomed. A bridge located within the section is unable to accommodate the club’s snowmobile trail grooming equipment. The trail remains open and the bridge can safely support snowmobiles, however, that section can’t be groomed.

and 51 ½ streets near Grand Junction can’t be groomed. A bridge located within the section is unable to accommodate the club’s snowmobile trail grooming equipment. The trail remains open and the bridge can safely support snowmobiles, however, that section can’t be groomed. Ludington State Park’s Beechwood Campground: temporarily closed through at least June 30, 2023 due to a contractor delay to replace bathroom buildings and part of the electrical system in the Beechwood campground.

Muskegon State Game Area: target shooting activities are indefinitely prohibited at the West Unit.

Paw Paw East Boat Access Site: closed through the end of November until pacing is complete. The site is anticipated to reopen this spring.

Rogue River State Game Area: target shooting activities are indefinitely prohibited at the River Rogue State Game Area and the River State Game Area Extension Unit in Kent County.

Twin Lakes State Park: modern campground to temporarily close August 2023-May 2024 due to a planned park enhancement project to construct a new toilet building and upgrade utilities.

Yankee Springs Recreation Area: The planned park enhancement project at the modern campground has been delayed to Fall 2023. Semi-modern camping will be available April 1-May 14.

Yankee Springs Recreation Area’s Gun Lake campground: closed due to a structural fire. Both Gun Lake and Deep Lake campers are asked to check in at the welcome center at the Gun Lake day-use entrance.

A full list of closures can be found here.

