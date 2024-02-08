MSU to transcribe works by Frederick Douglass for annual ‘transcribe-a-thon’

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University (MSU) will join others in a national endeavor to transcribe the works of Frederick Douglass.

The abolitionist wrote more than 8,700 pages, according to university officials. Douglass Day, which marks Douglass’s “chosen birthday” in lieu of a known birth date, is celebrated on Feb. 14 every year.

Since 2017, MSU says “transcribe-a-thons” have been held to transcribe as much of Douglass’s writings as possible, which are then added to an online collection of records chronicling Black culture and history.

This year marks the first time MSU is hosting a transcribe-a-thon.

“Frederick Douglass was a towering figure of his time whose impact is still felt today,” says Erik Ponder, the university’s Libraries African and African American Studies librarian. “To take time to learn about his immense contributions to American society is a great way to honor and celebrate his life.”

We’re told the transcribe-a-thon will be held in the digital scholarship lab at the university’s main library on Feb. 14 from 12–3 p.m.

Those interested in taking part are invited to register online ahead of time, though MSU says registration isn't required.

