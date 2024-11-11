MSU student diagnosed with meningitis; what you should know

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Officials at Michigan State University (MSU) notified students, faculty and staff of a recent meningitis diagnosis on campus.

According to a letter from the university, a student was identified with the disease. They say the student is receiving treatment at an area hospital and “is recovering well.”

MSU says there is minimal risk of exposure to others on campus, explaining the disease is rare and does not spread easily. We’re told meningitis spreads through mucus or saliva. Infection can occur after being cough or sneezed on, kissing an infected person, eating with another person’s utensils, or drinking from someone else’s cup or bottle.

Symptoms of meningitis — which may develop within hours or in one to two days — include headache, high fever and stiffness in the neck.



Anyone experiencing symptoms of meningitis should seek immediate treatment. If you believe you were exposed to someone infected with meningitis, connect with your doctor or call the Olin Health Center at 517-353-4660.

MSU recommends medications such as rifampin or ciprofloxacin for close contacts of infected persons.

Visit the Centers for Disease Control’s website for more information about meningitis.

