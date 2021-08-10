MSU searches for thousands of student workers

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Officials at Michigan State University say they’re looking for quite a few students to fill the thousands of on campus jobs. The opportunities run the gamut, so there’s really something for everyone.

“We’re just so excited to bring students back to campus in such large numbers,” said MSU Spokesperson Emily Guerrant. “We all miss that experience last year. It didn’t seem like a normal college year. So part of bringing all these students back is that we have a lot of jobs to fill.”

The university said they’re ready to get students back on campus and working. The school is looking for at least 2,000 students to fill open job positions on campus.

“There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity for students looking to gain experience for later in their career,” Emily said. "They can earn some money, make some friends and just become a part of something while they’re here at MSU.”

On average, the university hires around 17,000 students a year for on-campus jobs.

Those jobs range from student assistants in academic departments, residential advisors, and more. The university says one of the departments that is most in need is MSU’s Residential services.

“One of the largest employers we have on campus is our resident halls,” Emily said. “So we got students working in the residence halls as front desk operators in the cafeteria and other positions too.

“I’ve been working on campus since the second semester of my freshman year, so January 2019,” said student worker Madison Whitaker.

Madison said she knows the ins and outs of working on campus at MSU. She currently works as a student coordinator with the university’s new student orientation program. She said working on campus has been rewarding and memorable.

“ I like having my own money and just being able to have that financial freedom and also the experience of working in an office setting and being around your peers outside of the academic setting,” she said.

During the summer Madison works full time and throughout the school year she pulls in about 15 hours a week.

“The university jobs are extremely accommodating and flexible for students. So, if you wanted to work 10 hours or 20, they will allow you to do that,” Madison said.

Click here to find out info about MSU jobs.

