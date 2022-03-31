MSU: Drunk driver hits Sparty statue in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A statue depicting Michigan State University’s (MSU) mascot was hit by a drunk driver early Thursday morning.

The school says the Sparty statue was hit around 4 a.m. near the intersection at Kalamazoo Street and Beal Street in East Lansing.

We’re told the driver took off after hitting the statue but was eventually found by responding authorities.

An MSU spokesperson says the man was arrested for driving while drunk and brought to Ingham County Jail.

No injuries were reported.

Following an assessment conducted by school officials, it was determined that the statue was unscathed in the incident; however, the landscape around the statue suffered light damage, according to the university.

MSU adds the suspected driver has no affiliation with the school.

