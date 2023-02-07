Watch Now
MSP trooper seriously hurt in crash with truck on Oakland Co highway

Posted at 6:59 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 18:59:14-05

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police trooper is recovering in the hospital after a crash caused serious injuries on Tuesday.

MSP says the trooper was involved in a crash on Dixie Highway around 7:00 a.m.

Later, MSP said the trooper was heading south on Dixie Highway when a pick-up truck tried to pass a salt truck driving north. The pick-up driver lost control, crossed over all lanes of traffic, and rammed the trooper's patrol car.

The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital with hip and leg injuries, but was expected to be released soon after.

The at-fault driver was also injured and hospitalized, according to MSP.

While the roadway is open again, MSP says the investigation is still ongoing.

