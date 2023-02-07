MSP trooper seriously hurt in crash with truck on Oakland Co highway

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police trooper is recovering in the hospital after a crash caused serious injuries on Tuesday.
MSP says the trooper was involved in a crash on Dixie Highway around 7:00 a.m.
Later, MSP said the trooper was heading south on Dixie Highway when a pick-up truck tried to pass a salt truck driving north. The pick-up driver lost control, crossed over all lanes of traffic, and rammed the trooper's patrol car.
The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital with hip and leg injuries, but was expected to be released soon after.
The at-fault driver was also injured and hospitalized, according to MSP.
While the roadway is open again, MSP says the investigation is still ongoing.
Thank you to everyone who reached out about our trooper. Be is currently being released from the hospital and will be resting the next few days! Wear your seatbelt, troopers do! pic.twitter.com/ErtkZIoZIU— MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 7, 2023