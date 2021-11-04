MSP refutes myths about winter driving

MICHIGAN — Michigan State Police are reminding people of safe driving practices for the winter.

Below is a graphic comparing common myths against facts about winter driving according to MSP:

MSP

“Our goal is to save lives and decrease the number of serious injury crashes on Michigan roadways,” said F/Lt. Scott Ernstes, post commander of the Paw Paw Post. “By simply slowing down when roads are wet, icy, or snowy you can significantly reduce your chances of being involved in a crash,” said F/Lt. Ernstes.

Authorities report that 14.2% of crashes in Michigan were winter-related and of those crashes on icy, snowy, or slushy road conditions, 361 involved fatalities in which 402 people lost their lives.

MSP also encourages drivers to slow down and use caution when traveling on slick and snow-covered roads.