MSP: Parole absconder who shot at MDOC officers in custody after 4-day search

JACKSON, Mich. — A parole absconder who reportedly shot at corrections officers last week has been arrested.

Marcus Oglesby, 31, shot at unmarked Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) vehicle on the morning of Friday, April 12 in Delta Township, according to Michigan State Police (MSP). No injuries were reported.

We’re told Oglesby took off in a black SUV after the incident. An active warrant was issued in Lenawee County for aggravated assault.

MSP announced Oglesby was apprehended in Jackson Tuesday after a four-day search involving multiple tips from community members.

The case remains under investigation. Troopers say additional charges will be sought for last week’s incident.

