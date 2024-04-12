Police searching for parole absconder after shootout with corrections officers

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are searching for a parole absconder who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzales, officers are looking for 31-year-old Marcus Oglesby, who police say shot at an unmarked Michigan Department of Corrections vehicle just before 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.

MSP says the MDOC Parole Absconder Unit was trailing a black Jeep Liberty that Oglesby was riding in the 1700 block of Willow Road in Lansing.

The MDOC unit followed the SUV into Delta Township, and that's when police say Oglesby got out of the car and shot and hit the MDOC vehicle.

MDOC officers fired back, then followed the vehicle to a shopping plaza at Saginaw St and Waverly Road.

No one was injured in the shooting.

FOX47 News Large police presence on scene in Delta Township



Investigators say the SUV stopped, and Oglesby ran from the scene.

MSP says officers have set up a perimeter, and K9 Units are searching for the suspect.

Oglesby is described as a black male, 6'1", 135 pounds, wearing all-black clothing.

He is a parole absconder who served time for home invasion and fleeing and alluding police.

Oglesby currently has an active warrant out of Lenawee County for aggravated assault.

If you see him, call 911 and do not approach the suspect.

NEWS RELEASE: MSP Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Delta Township. Search Underway for Wanted Suspect.https://t.co/oJlRKkom0b pic.twitter.com/hpZ8bGuQsl — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) April 12, 2024

The black Jeep Liberty registered in Michigan was last seen leaving the scene at Saginaw St. and Waverly in Delta Township.

The license plate number is ERA 9231.