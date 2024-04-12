Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Police searching for parole absconder after shootout with corrections officers

Delta twp police 1
FOX47 News
Police presence in Delta Twp.
Delta twp police 1
Delta Twp police presence 2
Delta Twp police presence 3
Delta Twp Police presence 4
Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 13:18:01-04

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are searching for a parole absconder who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzales, officers are looking for 31-year-old Marcus Oglesby, who police say shot at an unmarked Michigan Department of Corrections vehicle just before 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.

MSP says the MDOC Parole Absconder Unit was trailing a black Jeep Liberty that Oglesby was riding in the 1700 block of Willow Road in Lansing.

The MDOC unit followed the SUV into Delta Township, and that's when police say Oglesby got out of the car and shot and hit the MDOC vehicle.

MDOC officers fired back, then followed the vehicle to a shopping plaza at Saginaw St and Waverly Road.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Delta Twp Police presence 4
Large police presence on scene in Delta Township

Investigators say the SUV stopped, and Oglesby ran from the scene.

MSP says officers have set up a perimeter, and K9 Units are searching for the suspect.

Oglesby is described as a black male, 6'1", 135 pounds, wearing all-black clothing.

He is a parole absconder who served time for home invasion and fleeing and alluding police.

Oglesby currently has an active warrant out of Lenawee County for aggravated assault.

If you see him, call 911 and do not approach the suspect.

The black Jeep Liberty registered in Michigan was last seen leaving the scene at Saginaw St. and Waverly in Delta Township.

The license plate number is ERA 9231.

MSP black Jeep Liberty
MSP are searching for this SUV in connection with an officer-involved shooting Friday in Delta Township.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book