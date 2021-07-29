MSP looking for applicants to fill vacant paid cadet positions

MICHIGAN — Michigan State Police has 10 vacant, paid cadet positions open at various locations, including the Niles Post, according to a news release Thursday.

The cadet program provides training and experience in various aspects of the police profession before an individual assumes the role of a sworn police officer or similar position.

Cadets perform a variety of law enforcement-related tasks to help state police personnel in office and post activities.

Applicants need to be at least 19 years of age or older to apply.

The dead for applying is Aug. 4.

Application information can be found here.